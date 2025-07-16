Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Q3 Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Biogen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $236.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
