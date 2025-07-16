Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Q3 Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 target price on Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $236.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.