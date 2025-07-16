Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,486 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 201.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 387,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 35,969 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 4.2%

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $297.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $92,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,700. The trade was a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 572,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,671.86. The trade was a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

