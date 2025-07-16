Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,396,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,037,000 after purchasing an additional 181,781 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

