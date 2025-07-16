Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Future You Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Future You Wealth LLC now owns 279,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penney Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 298,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

