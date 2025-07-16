CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.14 and a 1 year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

