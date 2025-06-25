Wealthquest Corp Invests $116,000 in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after buying an additional 1,038,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,608,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after buying an additional 430,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $10,655,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3,094.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 339,278 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,673,000 after buying an additional 303,428 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

