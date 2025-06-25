Saxony Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Saxony Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,473,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

