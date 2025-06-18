Dunhill Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,629 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.7%

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

