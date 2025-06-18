Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 15th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, produce and sell high-end consumer products—such as designer fashion, luxury watches, fine jewelry and premium automobiles—positioned for affluent buyers. These firms leverage brand prestige, craftsmanship and exclusivity to command premium pricing and typically enjoy higher profit margins, though their performance can be sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. 877,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,621. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 3,487,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,309. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.53.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 166,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 393,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

