Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total value of $1,284,841.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,453,786.92. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,841 shares of company stock worth $29,919,171. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,802.59 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,331.86 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,888.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,929.91. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

