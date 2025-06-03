Presilium Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $89.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.