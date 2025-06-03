Heritage Family Offices LLP Grows Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exponent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Exponent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $122,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,849.28. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of EXPO opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

