Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,085,253,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,043,000 after acquiring an additional 846,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 710,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,433 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BHP Group by 1,898.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 672,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

