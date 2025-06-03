Presilium Private Wealth LLC Sells 14,997 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,997 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 61,403 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

