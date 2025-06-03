Czech National Bank Purchases 1,533 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $242.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.68 and a 1-year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the sale, the president now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,355,220.52. This trade represents a 29.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,873 shares of company stock valued at $31,337,863 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

