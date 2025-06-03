Rialto Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 89,607 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.1705 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

