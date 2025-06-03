JBGlobal.com LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

JBGlobal.com LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Steel ETF Price Performance

SLX opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13.

VanEck Steel ETF Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

