Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $458,461,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $416.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.