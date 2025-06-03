Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Lifted by Addis & Hill Inc

Addis & Hill Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Addis & Hill Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 210,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,588 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 131,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $77.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

