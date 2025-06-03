Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Excelerate Energy worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of EE opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Excelerate Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

