Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,810 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,932,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 496,846 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 384,579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,465,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,244,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 821,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.