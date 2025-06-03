hVIVO (LON:HVO) Shares Up 23% – Here’s Why

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14). 24,253,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 569% from the average session volume of 3,624,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of hVIVO in a report on Friday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The stock has a market cap of £74.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. hVIVO had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 25.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £520,581.82 ($705,204.31). Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

