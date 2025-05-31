Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.19 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Herc’s payout ratio is 62.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

