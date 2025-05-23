Andrew Pardey Acquires 1,932,839 Shares of WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Stock

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Pardey acquired 1,932,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$386,567.80 ($247,799.87).
WIA Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $211.26 million, a PE ratio of -48,238.09 and a beta of 0.04.
WIA Gold Company Profile
