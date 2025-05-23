Andrew Pardey Acquires 1,932,839 Shares of WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Stock

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Pardey acquired 1,932,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$386,567.80 ($247,799.87).

WIA Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $211.26 million, a PE ratio of -48,238.09 and a beta of 0.04.

Get WIA Gold alerts:

WIA Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WIA Gold Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, copper, and base metal properties in Namibia and Cote d'lvoire. It primarily focuses on the exploration of the Cote d'lvoire projects, which comprise the Bouaflé, Mankono, and Issia; and Bocanda projects, which covers an area of 3,038 square kilometers in southern Cote d'lvoire.

Receive News & Ratings for WIA Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIA Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.