CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

CarParts.com Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.52.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $147.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.14 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 659.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 489,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $60,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

