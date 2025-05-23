Waverly Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

