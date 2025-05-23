Waverly Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,351.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $99.55.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

