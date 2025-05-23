Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.17.

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $321.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

