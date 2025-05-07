First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. Purchases 350 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 3.5 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,778.04 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,780.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,012.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 41.2% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.