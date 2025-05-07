American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEO. Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,795 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 226,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

