Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 610.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,304.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,062.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,245.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

