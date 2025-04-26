Rinkey Investments Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $884.94 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $827.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $818.61. The stock has a market cap of $839.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.