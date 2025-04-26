CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after purchasing an additional 225,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,425,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after buying an additional 150,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 216,395 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

