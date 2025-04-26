Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,235,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865,039 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.77% of Conagra Brands worth $367,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $24.44 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.