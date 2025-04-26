Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $321.13 Million Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,042,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 408,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Avidity Biosciences worth $321,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $188,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,816.64. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $297,492.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,721. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,803 shares of company stock worth $1,876,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RNA

About Avidity Biosciences

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.