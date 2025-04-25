Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Bought by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,741.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Up 1.3 %

PDS stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.53. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $345.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.06 million. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Precision Drilling

About Precision Drilling

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.