Science & Technology Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Science & Technology Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,415,000. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 4.4% of Science & Technology Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 96,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.45.

Read Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $576.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $549.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.07, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.