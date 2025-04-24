Hancock Whitney Corp Has $239.07 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.6% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $239,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IVV opened at $537.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $543.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.