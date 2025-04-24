Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PRM opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.88. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.