A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.7832 per share. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

