TD Cowen Cuts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $390.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GEV. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.14.

NYSE:GEV opened at $335.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.01.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.46. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

