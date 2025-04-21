Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Medpace updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.260-13.040 EPS.

Medpace Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $288.99 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $272.00 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

