Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELSGet Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.39. 1,442,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

