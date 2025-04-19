Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 10,733 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Curi RMB Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 283,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,818,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 6,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.82.

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $282.28 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $275.01 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.54, for a total transaction of $527,200.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,431.38. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $3,468,574.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,625.26. This trade represents a 42.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,778 shares of company stock worth $8,408,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.