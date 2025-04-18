First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,333 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

