Mariner LLC Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,621 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.31% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $90.70 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

