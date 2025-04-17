Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Invst LLC increased its position in Comcast by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 14.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Comcast Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

