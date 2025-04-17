Short Interest in PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Expands By 58.6%

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $30.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.13%.

About PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF

The Peakshares Sector Rotation ETF (PSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide total return by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards sectors thought to have the greatest potential for outperformance.

