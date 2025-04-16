Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 108,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 90,431 shares.The stock last traded at $24.41 and had previously closed at $24.32.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

