Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,722. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

